CBSE Board Exam 2026: LOC Portal Reopens For Class 10, 12 Till October 11 With Late Fee- Check Details Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially reopened the LOC portal for class 10th and 12th but with the late fees. All the students can now fill their LOC form and submit it through the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in.

Students and parents must note that the portal to submit the LOC form will remain opened till 8th October, 2025. And students will also be able to fill the form till 11th October, 2025 by paying the late fee. This decision to reopen the LOC portal was taken by the board because many students still have not filled their forms in the time which was given earlier.

"All Principals who have still not submitted their LOC are therefore directed to ensure that the LOC for their respective schools is completed and submitted within prescribed timeframe with late fees. The portal will be closed as per above schedule, and no submissions will be accepted thereafter. Schools failing to submit their LOCs by the final deadline will bear full responsibility for the non-compliance and any resulting consequences, including the ineligibility of their candidates to appear for the Board Examinations 2026,” said the official notice.

The Board has released the tentative datesheet for Class 10 and 12 examinations. As per the schedule, the main board exams will begin on 17th February, 2026, with Class 10 exams concluding on 9th March, 2026, and Class 12 exams ending on 9th April, 2026. Most exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while certain subjects will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Around 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear for 204 subjects in Classes 10 and 12 in 2026, including students from India and 26 other countries abroad. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.