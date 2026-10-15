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CBSE board exam 2027: Board remind school to submit LOC before October 21

The board has told schools to verify each student's personal details, eligibility, subject combinations, subject codes and photographs before finalising the list.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
CBSE board exam 2027: Board remind school to submit LOC before October 21

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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