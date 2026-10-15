/CBSE board exam 2027: Board remind school to submit LOC before October 21

The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked affiliated schools to complete the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 within the stipulated time. Only students whose names are uploaded through the LOC will be allowed to appear for the exams.
Schools began submitting the LOC on September 24. It must be noted that the last date for regular submission is October 21.
Schools that miss it can still submit between October 22 and October 30, but must pay a late fee of Rs 2,000 for each candidate.
The board has told schools to verify each student's personal details, eligibility, subject combinations, subject codes and photographs before finalising the list. It has also said that only bona fide students sponsored by the school should be included.
Schools must update their data on the OASIS and HPE portals before starting the LOC submission. CBSE has pointed out that errors in student details and subject choices have caused problems in recent exam cycles.
It has also advised schools to submit the data well before the deadline, since heavy traffic on the portal can cause technical trouble in the last days. Principals have been asked to monitor the process regularly.
Once the LOC is submitted, schools will not be allowed to change the declared section or strength of students.
For Class 10, the September LOC covers only the first board examination, which is scheduled for February-March 2027. The LOC for the second board examination will be submitted separately after the first exam is over.
For Class 12, the practical fee is Rs 160 per practical subject for schools in India, Rs 175 for schools in Nepal and Rs 375 for schools in other countries. The examination fee schedule is available in the board's circular.
Students do not fill in the LOC themselves, but the details entered by schools flow into admit cards, results and certificates. Parents can check with the school that the student's name, date of birth and subjects are correct before the list is finalised.
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