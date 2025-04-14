CBSE Board Exam Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon At cbse.nic.in- Check Passing Marks, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CBSE Board Exam Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon. While the exact date and time have not been confirmed, results are expected to be declared between mid and late May, based on past trends. This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, and the Class 12 exams wrapped up on April 4. Once released, students can check their results on the official CBSE website – cbse.gov.in.

To pass the Class 12 Senior School Certificate Examination, students need to score at least 33 percent in each subject. The same rule applies to Class 10—students must get a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject.

CBSE Result 2025: Previous year result dates

2024 May 13

2023 May 12

2022 July 22

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Websites to check result

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in results.digilocker.gov.in umang.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Here’s how to check

Here’s how to check your CBSE Class 10 or 12 Result 2025:

Visit the official results website – results.cbse.nic.in. Click on the link for “CBSE 10th Result 2025” or “CBSE 12th Result 2025.” Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code displayed on the screen. Submit the details to view your result. Download and print a copy for future reference.

CBSE Result 2025: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Open your browser and visit the official DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in Select your class – Class 10 or Class 12 Enter your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit PIN provided by your school Click on the "Next" button You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click "Submit" Once your details are verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to open your dashboard Your CBSE Board Result 2025 will be available in the documents section

In 2024, a total of 22,51,812 students registered for the CBSE exams. Out of them, 22,38,827 appeared and 20,95,467 passed, making the overall pass percentage 93.60 percent. After the results are announced, students can access their digital mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (if applicable) on the Parinam Manjusha portal at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.