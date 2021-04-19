हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE Board Exams 2021: After exams get cancelled, now, students worry about subject selection

After CBSE canceled the Class 10 board examinations and announced that all students will be given a general promotion, what is now worrying the students is the basis of subject selection for Class 11. 

CBSE Board Exams 2021: After exams get cancelled, now, students worry about subject selection
File photo

New Delhi: After CBSE canceled the Class 10 board examinations and announced that all students will be given a general promotion, what is now worrying the students is the basis of subject selection for Class 11. 

With the announcement of the cancellation of the 10th board examination students who will be promoted to the next class are worried about whether they will get the subject of choice or not, as per a report by News 18.

Students, usually, choose their subject of interest for Class 11th on the basis of the results of class 10 and the marks obtained in the subjects. However, since there is no examinations there is a lot of confusion about the criteria for marks being awarded to students.

The CBSE had taken the decision amid coronavirus pandemic keeping the safety of students and their families in mind.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECBSE class exams
Next
Story

COVID-19: Summer holidays in Delhi schools to begin early, check updated schedule

Must Watch

PT10M18S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, April 19, 2021