CBSE Board Exams 2021: After exams get cancelled, now, students worry about subject selection

New Delhi: After CBSE canceled the Class 10 board examinations and announced that all students will be given a general promotion, what is now worrying the students is the basis of subject selection for Class 11.

With the announcement of the cancellation of the 10th board examination students who will be promoted to the next class are worried about whether they will get the subject of choice or not, as per a report by News 18.

Students, usually, choose their subject of interest for Class 11th on the basis of the results of class 10 and the marks obtained in the subjects. However, since there is no examinations there is a lot of confusion about the criteria for marks being awarded to students.

The CBSE had taken the decision amid coronavirus pandemic keeping the safety of students and their families in mind.