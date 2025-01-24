CBSE Board Exams 2025: Board Issues Notice For Students About.... Compliance Must Before....

CBSE Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice about exam ethics for Class 10 and 12 students. The board exams for 2025 will start on February 15, 2025. The notice has been sent to the principals and heads of schools. 'You would agree that conduct of fair examination is a must in the academic interest of the students. Accordingly, a detailed "Unfair Means Rules" have been framed by the CBSE. It is desirable that before the start of the examination, all the students who would appear on board examinations be informed about the ethics of the examinations, their rules and the instructions issued by the CBSE,” reads the official notification.

Here are some of the actions expected from the school:

Inform students about the exam rules and the penalties for not following them. Also, tell students not to believe or share rumors that could interfere with the smooth running of the exams. Inform parents about the exam rules and penalties as well. On the exam day, remind students to make sure they are not carrying any banned items to the exam center. Inform the exam officials about their duties and responsibilities.

CBSE board exam 2025: List of items banned

Stationery items: Textbooks (printed or written), scraps of paper, calculators, pen drives, log tables (provided by the exam centers), electronic pens, scanners, etc. Students with Dyscalculia are allowed to use calculators provided by the exam center.

Communication devices: Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, etc.

Other items: Wallets, sunglasses, handbags, pouches, etc.

Food items: Any eatables (opened or packed) except for diabetic students.

Any other items that could be used for unfair practices.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 will start on February 15, 2025. As per the official notice, the Class 10 exams will run from February 15 to March 18, 2025, while the Class 12 exams will take place from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

CBSE board exam 2025: Steps to download admit card here

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link for "CBSE admit card 2025 for Class 10 and 12."

You will be taken to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

Your CBSE Class 10 or 12 admit card for 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and save it for future use.

Regular students must collect their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for 2025 from their respective schools after they are signed by the principal. According to CBSE, approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE board exams this year.