CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Registration Begins Today At cbse.gov.in- Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin registrations for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026 from Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Affiliated schools can register their students through the Pariksha Sangam portal on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. CBSE has instructed all schools to register students of Classes 9 and 11 for the 2025–26 academic session via the portal, as this registration is essential for eligibility in the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Schools are also advised to inform parents about the registration details so that corrections can be made if necessary. Furthermore, the board has emphasized that only bonafide students should be registered, with accurate information regarding their names, dates of birth, and subjects.

CBSE has officially stated that both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will follow a two-year programme structure. This implies that Classes 9 and 10 together constitute the full curriculum for the Class 10 exam, while Classes 11 and 12 form the complete foundation for Class 12. Students cannot skip any foundational year or join late, as every subject in the board exam must have been studied continuously over the two-year period.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Eligibility

The board has specified that students must have a minimum of 75% attendance to be eligible for board examinations. Schools are required to maintain daily attendance registers diligently. In exceptional cases—such as medical emergencies, bereavement, or participation in national-level sports and cultural events—up to 25% relaxation may be allowed, provided valid proof is submitted. Students with insufficient attendance without a justified reason will not be permitted to appear for the exams, even if they are enrolled as regular candidates.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Application fees

The application fee can be paid through Internet Banking, UPI, Debit/Credit Card, NEFT, or RTGS. This year, CBSE has also decided to link the APAAR ID of students with the registration data of Classes 9 and 11 for schools across India.

CBSE has issued guidelines for repeat candidates. Students who had chosen additional subjects earlier but were placed in the Compartment or Essential Repeat category may reappear as private candidates. However, those who have not completed the required two years of study and attendance will not be permitted to take additional subjects as private candidates.