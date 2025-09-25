CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10th, 12th Tentative Schedule Released At cbse.gov.in- Check Details Here
CBSE Board Exams 2026: CBSE has announced that nearly 45 lakh students will appear for exams in 204 subjects across India and 26 foreign countries, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026. The exams will begin on February 17. Class 10 exams will end on March 9, while Class 12 exams will finish on April 9, 2026. Students should also note that Class 10 will have two board exams. The second set of Class 10 exams will be held from May 15 to June 1, 2026.
Class 10 exams will begin with Mathematics Standard and Basic on February 17, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and will conclude with language and music papers. Meanwhile, Class 12 exams will start with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand (English and Hindi) on February 17, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and will end with Sanskrit, Data Science, and Multimedia.
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10th exam dates
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12th exam dates
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Steps to download datesheet here
- Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in
- Click on the link for CBSE Class 10/12 Date Sheet 2026
- The CBSE timetable 2026 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the CBSE Date Sheet 2026 PDF and take a printout for future use
CBSE has announced that nearly 45 lakh students will appear for exams in 204 subjects across India and 26 foreign countries. In addition to the written exams, practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will also be conducted to ensure timely result declaration.
As per the guidelines, the evaluation of answer sheets will start about 10 days after each subject exam and is expected to finish within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, evaluation will begin on March 3 and conclude by March 15.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv