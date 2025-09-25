CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10th, 12th Tentative Schedule Released At cbse.gov.in- Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026. The exams will begin on February 17. Class 10 exams will end on March 9, while Class 12 exams will finish on April 9, 2026. Students should also note that Class 10 will have two board exams. The second set of Class 10 exams will be held from May 15 to June 1, 2026.

Class 10 exams will begin with Mathematics Standard and Basic on February 17, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and will conclude with language and music papers. Meanwhile, Class 12 exams will start with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand (English and Hindi) on February 17, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and will end with Sanskrit, Data Science, and Multimedia.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10th exam dates

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12th exam dates

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Steps to download datesheet here

Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for CBSE Class 10/12 Date Sheet 2026

The CBSE timetable 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Download the CBSE Date Sheet 2026 PDF and take a printout for future use

CBSE has announced that nearly 45 lakh students will appear for exams in 204 subjects across India and 26 foreign countries. In addition to the written exams, practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will also be conducted to ensure timely result declaration.

As per the guidelines, the evaluation of answer sheets will start about 10 days after each subject exam and is expected to finish within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, evaluation will begin on March 3 and conclude by March 15.