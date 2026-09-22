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CBSE Board Exams 2027 update: LOC submission dates released; Check fees, process, subjects and key details

CBSE has released the schedule for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027, making it mandatory for student eligibility. Schools must ensure accurate details, correct subject codes, and timely submission to avoid issues.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2027 update: LOC submission dates released; Check fees, process, subjects and key details
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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