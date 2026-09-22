/CBSE Board Exams 2027 update: LOC submission dates released; Check fees, process, subjects and key details

CBSE has released the schedule for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2026-27 session. It's a step schools can't afford to miss, and your students won't be allowed to sit the exams.
If a student's details aren't submitted through the online LOC process, they won't be eligible for the Class 10 or Class 12 board exams in 2027. No exceptions.
Before anything else, schools must complete the registration process. Login happens with the affiliation number as the user ID; that's the starting point for the whole submission.
Just got your affiliation and haven't received login details yet? Reach out to your CBSE regional office. Once you get the password, change it right away and guard it carefully. Misuse of login credentials is entirely on the school, so don't take chances here.
CBSE isn't being subtle about this one: fill in student details carefully, and double-check subject selections. A small slip in the data, or the wrong subject code, can snowball into a real headache later.
Under the new two-exam policy, every Class 10 student has to sit the first board exam, held in February-March. It's compulsory; no opting out.
LOC for Class 10, Broken Into Two Parts
Schools submit the LOC for all Class 10 students ahead of that first exam. The LOC for the second exam? That comes later, once the first one wraps up.
Principals, Keep an Eye on This Daily
CBSE wants principals actively tracking the LOC submission process, not just checking in occasionally. Starting a week before the deadline, they should be pulling daily updates from teachers or staff on where things stand with submissions and fee payments.
Subject Codes: Slow Down and Check Twice
Getting the subject code wrong is an easy mistake to make and an annoying one to fix. CBSE's advice: take your time here.
Class 10 Subject Codes:
Hindi A (002)
Hindi B (085)
Urdu A (003)
Urdu B (303)
Mathematics Standard (041)
Mathematics Basic (241)
Class 12 Subject Codes:
Hindi Core (302)
Hindi Elective (002)
English Core (301)
English Elective (001)
Sanskrit Core (322)
Sanskrit Elective (022)
Urdu Core (303)
Urdu Elective (003)
Mathematics (041)
Applied Mathematics (241)
Don't Forget the Fees
CBSE has also laid out the fee structure for LOC submission, covering both Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2026-27 session. Paying late fees or missing deadlines are entirely avoidable headaches.
Schools are advised to follow all guidelines carefully and complete the LOC submission process within the given timeline. Proper planning and attention to detail will help ensure that students face no issues while appearing for the CBSE Board Exams 2027.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.