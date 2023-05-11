topStoriesenglish2606119
CBSE Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Soon At cbse.gov.in- How To Download Marksheet Via Digilocker

CBSE Board Result 2023: CBSE Class 10 and 12 students can access their digital mark sheets using Digilocker. The platform has created a customised configuration for easy access to your digital marksheet, scroll down for more details.

 

May 11, 2023

    CBSE Board Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the board exam results for Classes 10 and 12 on the official website. The CBSE board exam results will be available at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.gov.in. In addition to the official websites, the results will be available via the UMANG App and Digilocker. Because lakhs of students visit the official websites at the same time, the domain is likely to go down for a while. In such cases, students can use Digilocker to get their digital grade sheets. The platform has created a customized configuration for easy access to your digital mark sheet.

    The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 21, and they lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In 2023, 21.87 lakh students registered for the CBSE class 10 exams.

    CBSE Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecard via digilocker

    Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

    Step 2: Click on ‘Get started with account creation’

    Step 3: Enter required information and 6 digit pin provided by your school

    Step 4: Verify details and validate with the received OTP

    Step 5: Your Digilocker account will be activated successfully

    Step 6: Upon result declaration, open the app and click on the result link

    Step 7: Enter details and access your digital mark sheet

    In order to pass the CBSE Board examination, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Candidates have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include class tests, assignments, and projects while external papers are the final exam.

