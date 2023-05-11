CBSE Board Result 2023: Fake Notice Of Release Date And Time Circulates On Social Media, CBSE Gives Clarification

CBSE Board Exam Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), confirmed that the CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2023 date announcement is a fake. According to the fake notice, CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 would be released on May 11, 2023 and that too went viral on social media. The results are available on several websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 and 12 results can also be found on Digilocker and UMANG. According to the false announcement, the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2023 will be released tomorrow, May 11. However, in its most recent tweet, CBSE has flagged such a notice and considered it false.

The false letter contains all of the information that a CBSE result official circular might contain, such as specifics on mark sheet download, digital mark sheet, result links, information about Digilocker, and more. Candidates who have taken the CBSE Class 10 and 12 tests are urged not to fall prey to such fake notices. The Board has officially verified that they will make official statements about when the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be released.

Over 38 lakh students (38,83,710) are waiting for their CBSE Board Result 2023 with bated breath. A total of 21,86,940 students took the Class 10 exam, and 16,96,770 students took the Class 12 board exams. The false notice has swept through the CBSE board exams this year. In response, the students urged that the board declare the result date in order to limit such fake notifications or news claiming the CBSE 10th, 12th result date, and time.

CBSE Result 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the Class 10 or Class 12 admit card download link.

Step 3: Use your school number, admit card ID, roll number and date of birth to log in the website.

Step 4: Download and view result

In order to pass the CBSE Board examination, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Candidates have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include class tests, assignments, and projects while external papers are the final exam.