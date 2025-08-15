CBSE Cautions Students About Fake Websites Offering Duplicate Marksheets And Certificates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Regional Office Delhi (East) has cautioned students and stakeholders against the circulation of fake and duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document correction services. The board emphasised that authentic and accurate information is available only on its official website — cbse.gov.in. The board stated in its official notice that such unofficial platforms have no affiliation or authorisation from CBSE in any form, and depending on them could result in misinformation, monetary loss, or other serious repercussions.

Unauthorised sources are circulating misleading information

CBSE urges students, parents, and stakeholders to depend solely on official updates released by the Board through its website, regional offices, or other verified communication channels. “It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Regional Office Delhi (East) that certain unauthorised sources are circulating misleading information claiming to offer quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document corrections," as per the official notice.

Further notice added, “The CBSE strongly condemns the dissemination of such unauthentic and potentially deceptive information. These unofficial platforms are not affiliated with or authorised by CBSE in any capacity. Relying on such sources may lead to misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences." The board also clarified that it will not be liable for any problems resulting from information shared via unofficial or third-party sources.

