CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam update: Results to be declared on THIS date, check official website cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: As Class 10 and Class 12 students wait for the announcement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam Results 2021. It is speculated that the board will announce the CBSE 10th result date and time by today or tomorrow, though nothing has been confirmed.

Candidates can check all the latest announcements through the official website of CBSE--cbse.nic.in.

Here's how to Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results

* Visit the official website of CBSE- Click on the Result tab.

* You will be directed to a new page i.e., CBSE Exam Results

* For class X results, click on, "Secondary School Examination and for class XII results click on Senior Secondary School Examination (after the link will be activated)

* Enter your roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id- Click on the submit option

* Your result will appear on the screen

* Download it and take a print out

CBSE stated that as per the time schedule given in policy, the portal for finalisation of results for Class-XII will be opened from July 16 to July 22.

"As Board has to declare the result latest by July 31, schools are requested to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within schedule. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31," CBSE board said.

The results for CBSE 10th Result 2021 date is scheduled to be annlounced on July 20, though is expected to be delayed. The board, however, has not yet finalized the tabulation process for the Class 10 students.

While, the CBSE class 12 board exam 2021 results are to be declared by July 31. CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation between July 16 and July 22.