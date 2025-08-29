CBSE Class 10, 12 Registration 2025-26: Complete Admission And Subject Changes By August 31- Check Details Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Registration 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the final deadline for the direct admissions and subject changes requests of Classes 10th and 12th for the academic session 2025-26. All the students who are affiliated with CBSE are required to complete all the admissions and subject modifications by 31st August, 2025 and after the given deadline, students will not be allowed to make any changes.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Registration 2025-26: Deadlines And Important Dates

The last date to process direct admissions and subject change requests is 31st August, 2025.

The last date for schools to compile and forward all records to their respective CBSE Regional Offices is 2nd September, 2025.

The last date for CBSE Regional Offices to review and approve all admissions and subject changes is 15th September, 2025.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Registration 2025-26; Direct Link to Download the Official Notice

Students whose parents are transferred under the government service rules will be able register and make changes even after the deadline i.e. 31st August, 2025. For that, they will have to visit the concerned Regional officer within two days of admission via the Harkara system with all the necessary documents.

CBSE has asked all the students, their parents, teachers and management to complete the procedure within the deadline to avoid last-minute administrative issues, ensure smooth subject allocation and examination registration, uphold fairness and transparency in the admission process, and help schools plan teaching schedules and resources more efficiently. Students must make sure that all required documents are submitted on time before the deadline ends. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates