CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Board Shares 6-Digit Access Digilocker Activation Codes- Check Official Notice Here

CBSE Board Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared an important update for the students of class 10th and 12th who are waiting for the CBSE Board results. The board has announced the new sex-digit access code-based activation system for the students. The aim of this is to make sure students can access their class 10th and 12th results and other academic documents (like, marksheets, migration certificates, and school leaving certificates) securely.

The official notice said “In order to further strengthen security & privacy of students' data, CBSE introduced six digit Access Code based activation for students' Digilocker accounts. After activation of Digilocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'Issued Documents’ section. The student wise Access Code file is being made available to Schools in their Digilocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Access Code to individual students."

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result: Steps To Access The Code For Schools

Step 1- Go to the official website- cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

Step 2- Choose the option for ‘Login as School’

Step 3- Enter all the required credentials correctly.

Step 4- Now click on the ‘Download Access Code File’

Step 5- A new page will be opened for you to choose the class, 10 or 12.

Step 6- Download the codes that need to be distributed to the students.

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result: Steps To Access Documents For Students

Step 1- Go to the official website- results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2- Activate your DigiLocker account using the access code.

Step 3- After logging in, you can access your documents easily.

Step 4- Once released, your CBSE board results will be available here.

Students must know that the CBSE Board result for class 10th and 12th can be accessed in various ways, you can check your results from the official websites, through UMANG app and if you want to access your result without the internet then you can also use an SMS application. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.