CBSE Class 10, 12th Board Exam Dates Out: Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025–26 will commence on February 17, 2026. The complete and final date sheet is now available on the board’s official website.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CBSE Class 10, 12th Board Exam Dates Out: Check DetailsImage credit: ANI

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has also declared that, starting in 2026, there will be two board examinations for Class 10 students in an academic year.

According to CBSE’s official statement, a tentative date sheet had been released earlier on September 24, 2025, based on registration data from Class 9 and 11 students — 146 days prior to the examinations. The board noted that this marks the first time the final date sheet has been published almost 110 days before the exams, made possible by schools’ timely submission of the List of Candidates (LOC).

Click Here to download the datesheet- Class X and Class XII

To facilitate a smooth examination process, CBSE has ensured that the schedule includes adequate gaps between major subjects, providing students ample time for preparation. The early release of the timetable also aims to help students, parents, and teachers plan summer vacations and enable schools to make necessary logistical arrangements in advance.

