CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 phase 2: Registration begins today for second board exams

CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 phase 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Class 10 second board examination from March 18, 2026. Schools can now begin submitting the List of Candidates (LOC), marking the first step toward the newly introduced second board exams, which are scheduled to be conducted in May 2026.

This newly introduced two-exam system aims to give students an opportunity to improve their performance within the same academic year, without waiting for an entire year.

Three-Phase LOC Submission Schedule

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CBSE has introduced a three-phase system for schools to submit the LOC:

Phase 1 (Advance Registration): March 18 to March 31, 2026

Schools can submit details of eligible students in advance to help the board with planning.

Phase 2 (Post-Result Window):

This will begin immediately after the declaration of the main exam results and remains open for 5 days, allowing students to decide based on their performance.

Phase 3 (Late Fee Window):

Starts from the 7th day after result declaration and remains open for 2 days. A late fee will be applicable during this phase.

The LOC submission portal will remain open until 11:59 PM on the last day of each phase.

Eligibility Criteria for Second Exam

The second board exam is available only to specific categories of students and requires mandatory participation in the first board exam.

Eligible Students:

Improvement Candidates: Students who have passed can reappear to improve marks in up to three subjects (Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages).

Compartment Students: Those placed in the compartment category can reappear to clear their failed subjects.

Other Categories: Includes students who passed through subject replacement and certain approved cases like sports students.

Ineligible Students:

Students who missed the first exam or failed in three or more subjects are not eligible.

Such students will be placed under the “Essential Repeat (ER)” category and must reappear in the main board exam in February 2027.

No new candidates can be added to the LOC if they were not registered for the first exam.

How to Apply for CBSE Class 10 Second Exam

Students cannot apply independently for the second board exam. The application process must be completed through their respective schools.

School principals have been instructed to:

Guide students on whether they should opt for the second exam

Ensure accurate and timely submission of student data

This new system is expected to reduce academic pressure and offer students a fair chance to enhance their results within the same academic session.