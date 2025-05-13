CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 DECLARED At cbseresults.nic.in - Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 13. Students who appeared for the board exams can now check their results online at the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app. This year, over 24.12 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 examinations, conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, in pen-and-paper mode. Students need to keep their roll number, date of birth, and school number ready to access their scorecards.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps To Check Score Here

- Visit cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

- Click on the link for “CBSE Class 10 Result 2025”

- Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

- Click Submit

- Your result will be displayed on the screen

- Download and print the mark sheet for future reference

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Scores On DigiLocker

- Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

- Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar linked with DigiLocker

- Select CBSE from the services section

- Click on CBSE Class 10 Result 2025

- Enter your Roll Number and Access Code

- Download your digital marksheet and other academic documents

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Pass Percentage

This year, the board has recorded a pass percentage of 93.66%, showing a marginal increase of 0.06% compared to 2024. The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, across India and select international centres.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of this year’s CBSE Class 10 results, performance trends, and region-wise analysis.

Overall Pass Percentage Improves Slightly

Out of 23,71,939 students who appeared for the Class 10 exams, 22,21,636 students have passed, registering a national pass percentage of 93.66%. This is a slight improvement from last year’s 93.60%.

Girls Outshine Boys Yet Again

Like previous years, girls have outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 10 board exams.

Pass percentage for girls: 95%

Pass percentage for boys: 92.63%

This consistent trend highlights the strong academic performance of female students across the country.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Top Performing Regions

CBSE has released a list of the top-performing regions, with Trivandrum topping the list with an astounding 99.79% pass percentage.

Here are the top 5 regions:

Trivandrum – 99.79%

Vijayawada

Bengaluru

Chennai

Pune

On the other hand, Guwahati recorded the lowest performance with a pass percentage of 84.14%.

Despite the overall success, over 1.41 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category, meaning they have not cleared one or more subjects and will need to appear for compartment exams scheduled later this year.

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2025: Key Statistics

- Total appeared: 23,71,939

- Total passed: 22,21,636

- Pass percentage: 93.66%

- Students above 90%: 1.99 lakh+

- Students above 95%: 45,000+

- Students in compartment: 1.41 lakh+