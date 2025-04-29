CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2025 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. With over 20 lakh students waiting for their results, the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time. However, based on past trends, results are typically declared in mid-May. The 2025 CBSE Class 10 exams ended on March 18, and if the board sticks to its usual timeline, results should be expected around mid-May.

For reference, last year's Class 10 results were announced on May 13, and in 2023, they were released on May 12. Students are encouraged to regularly visit the official website for updates, as the official confirmation of the result date and time is still yet to be confirmed.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Official website to check result

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard here

Step 1: Go to results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for "CBSE 10th Result 2025"

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ to view your result

Step 5: Download and print your mark sheet for future reference

To pass the CBSE Class 10 board exams, students need to score at least 33% in each theory subject, as well as in practicals, projects, and internal assessments. Overall, they must achieve 33 percent when combining both theory and practicals to pass.

In 2024, the CBSE recorded an impressive pass percentage of 93.12 percent, with more than 20 lakh students successfully clearing the exam. Out of the 21,84,117 students who registered, 21,65,805 appeared for the exams. Of these, 20,16,779 students passed, showcasing a strong performance across the board.