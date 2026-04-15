CBSE Class 10 result 2026 declared: Top performing regions and 5-year trends

CBSE class 10 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 Result 2026, with students across the country eagerly checking their scores online. Along with the results, the board also released region-wise performance data, highlighting the top-performing regions and trends over the past five years.

Top Performing Regions in 2026

According to official data, southern regions once again dominated the performance charts. Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerged as the top-performing CBSE regions this year, recording the highest pass percentages among all regions.

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This trend reflects the consistent academic strength of southern states, which have regularly secured top positions in CBSE results.

Consistent Dominance Over the Years

Over the last five years, CBSE result data shows a clear pattern—southern regions such as Trivandrum, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada have consistently ranked among the top performers. Meanwhile, regions like Delhi West and Delhi East have also maintained strong positions within the top ranks.

The steady performance highlights regional disparities as well as the role of strong academic infrastructure and school systems in certain areas.

Overall Performance Trends

The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 has remained stable and high over the years, hovering above 93%. In 2026, the pass percentage stands at approximately 93.7%, showing a slight improvement from previous years.

Girls have once again outperformed boys, continuing a consistent trend seen in earlier years.

The region-wise analysis helps students and educators understand broader academic trends across the country. It also highlights how different regions perform over time, offering insights into educational quality and learning outcomes.

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results on official websites such as results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, as well as on digital platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG.

This year’s results reaffirm the consistency of CBSE’s evaluation system while showcasing regional excellence, especially from southern India.