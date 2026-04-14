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NewsEducationCBSE class 10 result 2026: How to check scores on UMANG app
CBSE CLASS 10 RESULT 2026

CBSE class 10 result 2026: How to check scores on UMANG app

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon, and students will be able to check their scores through various platforms, including the UMANG app.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CBSE class 10 result 2026: How to check scores on UMANG app

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon, and students will be able to access their scores through multiple platforms, including the UMANG app. The app offers a convenient and hassle-free way to check results, especially during peak hours when official websites may experience heavy traffic.

How to check CBSE Board Class 10 result on DigiLocker

The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app provides easy access to CBSE results in a few simple steps. Students need to download the app from the Play Store or App Store and log in using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar details. After that, follow the steps given below.

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How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on UMANG App

Students can easily check their results from the Central Board of Secondary Education using the UMANG app by following these steps:

Go to the “Education” section in the app

Select CBSE from the list of services

Click on “Class 10 Result 2026”

Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and date of birth

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or save the marksheet for future use

Students can use the UMANG app as an alternative when official websites are slow due to heavy traffic during result time.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and ensure they are using official platforms like UMANG, DigiLocker, or CBSE websites to avoid any inconvenience.

 

 

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