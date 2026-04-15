CBSE Class 10 result 2026 likely to be out tomorrow? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard at cbse.gov.in

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be announced very soon on the official website cbse.gov.in. Many reports on social media suggest that the result may be released today. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet given any official confirmation. At the same time, DigiLocker has also indicated that the result will be declared shortly, possibly before the end of April.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Update

According to the latest updates, the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 is likely to be released soon. DigiLocker has advised students to be ready in advance and set up their accounts. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will automatically receive their digital marksheets once the results are published.

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The CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026 were held from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

Official Websites to Check CBSE Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults. nic.in

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Scorecard 2026

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit any official CBSE website

Click on “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future use

DigiLocker Update for Students

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker. Those who have linked their APAAR ID will receive their digital marksheet directly in the “Issued Documents” section once the results are declared.

DigiLocker has also advised students not to wait until the result day and to keep their accounts ready in advance.

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be released very soon, possibly today or within the end of April. While official confirmation is still awaited, students should stay prepared and regularly check official websites and DigiLocker for updates. Once released, downloading the scorecard will be quick and easy through online platforms.