/CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 likely today; Download scorecard at digilocker.gov.in

CBSE second board result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 today. Students who have appeared for the CBSE second board exam 2026 can access their scorecards through the official CBSE website.
The CBSE second board exam result will be available on results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and DigiLocker.
Students will be required to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth to access their marksheets.
Students must know that the CBSE second board exam result digital marksheet issued through DigiLocker is valid for admission and other academic purposes until the original documents are distributed by schools.
Under CBSE's new two-board examination system, students who appeared in the second board examination to improve their performance will receive the benefit of the 'Better Marks Rule'.
The higher score obtained in each subject across the two examinations will be treated as the final score, ensuring that students are not disadvantaged by opting for the improvement exam.
The CBSE Class 10 scorecard will include:
Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the marksheet. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the CBSE authorities for correction.
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