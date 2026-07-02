Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 likely today; Download scorecard at digilocker.gov.in

CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 likely today; Download scorecard at digilocker.gov.in

CBSE second board result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 today at the official website. Students can check using their roll number and password.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 likely today; Download scorecard at digilocker.gov.in

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Android 17 locks out hackers: Google caps PIN guesses at just 20 attempts – Here’s how it protects your phone
Technology news5 min ago
2
Parliament6 min ago
3
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 20269 min ago
4
EPFO15 min ago
5
Delhi Gymkhana Club39 min ago