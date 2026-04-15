CBSE Umang 10th Result 2026 Out: Check how to download scorecard easily via DigiLocker and UMANG App

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has been announced on the official website cbse.gov.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of class 10th. At the same time, DigiLocker has also indicated the results of class 10th.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Big Update

The CBSE Class 10 result 2026 has been released. Students can now able to check their results on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

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The CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026 were held from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

Official Websites to Check CBSE Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults. nic.in

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Scorecard 2026

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit any official CBSE website

Click on “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future use

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on UMANG App

Students can easily check their results from the Central Board of Secondary Education using the UMANG app by following these steps:

Go to the “Education” section in the app

Select CBSE from the list of services

Click on “Class 10 Result 2026”

Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and date of birth

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or save the marksheet for future use

Students can use the UMANG app as an alternative when official websites are slow due to heavy traffic during result time.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to check and download their marksheet:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile app

Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account

Navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section

Select CBSE from the list of education boards

Click on “Class 10 Marksheet 2026”

Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit to view your result

Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has now been declared, bringing relief and excitement for students across the country. Students can easily check and download their scorecards from the official website cbse.gov.in using their login details. It is advised to keep a copy of the marksheet for future use and stay updated for further admission or academic processes.