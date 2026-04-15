CBSE class 10 result 2026 OUT: Will CBSE release toppers list? Check pass percentage and district-wise performance

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has been announced, bringing important updates on overall performance, school-wise results, and top-performing regions. This year, students have shown strong performance across the country, with South India once again leading the charts. Along with this, foreign schools affiliated with CBSE have also recorded impressive results.

Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 stands at 93.70%, showing a strong academic performance by students across India.

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Like previous years, CBSE has not released a toppers list, continuing its policy introduced in 2020 to reduce unhealthy competition among students.

School-Wise Performance

Independent Schools: 93.77%

Government Schools: 91.43%

Government-Aided Schools: 91.01%

Independent schools have slightly outperformed others, but overall results remain consistent across all categories.

Foreign Schools Shine in CBSE Results

CBSE-affiliated schools outside India have delivered outstanding results this year.

Pass Percentage (2026): 99.10%

Pass Percentage (2025): 98.57%

CBSE has a global presence in 27 countries, including places like Japan and Ghana. The improved performance highlights the growing quality of education in CBSE-affiliated international schools.

Top Performing Districts

Trivandrum: 99.79%

Vijayawada: 99.79%

Chennai: 99.58%

Bengaluru: 98.91%

South Indian regions have once again dominated the top spots, showing consistently high academic performance.

No Toppers List Policy

CBSE has continued its decision to not release the toppers list, a practice followed since 2020. This step is aimed at reducing pressure on students and promoting a healthier academic environment.

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 reflects strong overall performance, with a high pass percentage of 93.70%. From top-performing districts in South India to excellent results from foreign schools, the outcomes highlight consistent academic growth. With no toppers list and balanced performance across school categories, the focus remains on holistic development and reducing student pressure.