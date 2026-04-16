CBSE Class 10 Second board exam 2026: Eligibility, rules, and important dates

CBSE Class 10 2026 Second Exam: Following the announcement of the CBSE Class 10 Session 1 Result 2026, focus has now shifted to the upcoming Second Board Examination. As per the schedule, CBSE Class 10 2026 second exam date is from May 15 to June 1. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a two-board examination system this year, giving students an additional opportunity to improve their scores.

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After declaring the results, CBSE has also released a circular regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026. The board had earlier stated that the LOC would be finalised only after the results were announced.

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LOC Submission and Fee Payment Schedule

CBSE has announced a three-phase schedule for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) and payment of examination fees:

Phase 1: April 16 (around noon) to April 20, 2026 – Payment of examination fees

Phase 2: April 16 to April 20, 2026 – Submission of LOC along with fee payment

Phase 3 (with late fee): April 21 to April 22, 2026 – Submission of LOC and fee payment with late charges

Second Board Exam eligibility

What are the conditions to appear in CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam

Appearing in the first board examination is mandatory.

Students who have passed can opt to improve their performance in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.

Students who were absent in three or more subjects in the first exam are not eligible for the second board exam and can appear only in the main examination next year.

Candidates placed in the compartment category are allowed to appear in the second examination under the same category.

No new candidates will be added to the List of Candidates (LOC).

Change of subjects is not permitted, except for Mathematics as per CBSE policy.

No corrections in student details submitted for the first examination will be allowed.

Only students already registered under the CWSN (Children With Special Needs) category will continue to receive facilities; no new entries will be accepted.

Who is eligible for CBSE second board exam

Students eligible to appear for the second board exam include:

Those who have appeared in at least three subjects in the first examination

Students who have passed Class 10 and wish to improve their performance

Candidates placed in the Compartment category

Students who have passed by replacing a subject with a sixth subject

Students falling under UFM Category 1 (if otherwise eligible)

Candidates from the 2025 Compartment category

Students opting for improvement in up to three main subjects

Those appearing for first/third chance compartment or compartment along with improvement

Sports students permitted by CBSE

Not Eligible for Second Board Examination

Students who failed or were absent in three or more subjects in the first examination

Candidates placed under the ER (Essential Repeat) category, who can appear only in the next year’s main examination

Syllabus and Scheme of Examination

The Second Board Examination will be conducted based on the same syllabus and exam pattern as the Main Examination 2026.

Why the Two-exam system is important

The introduction of the second board exam is a significant reform in the CBSE evaluation system. It aims to:

Reduce exam stress by offering a second opportunity

Allow students to improve their scores without losing a year

Promote a more flexible and student-centric assessment system

Align school education with modern evaluation practices suggested by NEP 2020

This year, the results have been announced earlier than usual, largely due to the implementation of the two-phase examination system. Students can now check their results online using their login credentials on the official CBSE portals and DigiLocker.