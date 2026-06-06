CBSE Class 10 second board exam result 2026 likely in June; Check complete details here

CBSE Second Board Exam Result 2026 Class 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 second board examination result 2026 in June at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in

As per reports, the second board exam 2026 class 10 result date has not been announced yet. The result will be released on the official result portals, where students can access their scorecards using their login credentials.

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The second board examination, introduced under CBSE's new two-exam system for Class 10 from the 2026 academic session, was conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026.

The initiative allows students to improve their performance by appearing for a second attempt in selected subjects.

According to media reports, over 6.6 lakh students registered for the second board examinations this year, with a majority opting to improve their scores obtained in the main examination.

Once declared, students will be able to check their results through the official CBSE result websites and DigiLocker. To access the scorecard, candidates will need details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

How to check CBSE class 10 second board exam result 2026

Once the CBSE second board exam result 2026 class 10 is released, students will be able to check their scorecard by following the instructions given below:

Visit the CBSE result portal.

Click on the link for "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026".

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The two-exam format was introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to provide students with greater flexibility and reduce the pressure associated with a single high-stakes examination.

Under the system, students can use the second examination opportunity to improve their performance in eligible subjects.

Students are advised to regularly check official CBSE platforms for updates regarding the exact date and time of the result announcement.