/CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 are now waiting for their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the final scorecards anytime soon. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online and through other official platforms.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly. The second board exams were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, and once the results are out, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets.
Students can check their results on the following platforms:
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
umang.gov.in
Students can also access their results through SMS, DigiLocker, IVRS, and the UMANG app.
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official CBSE website
Click on the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link
Enter your login details
Submit the details
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use
Students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass the exam. In some cases, the board may give grace marks to students who are slightly below the passing marks.
Students facing any issues related to results or marksheets can contact CBSE through its official helpline numbers for assistance.
Here's what shows up on the CBSE Class 10 marksheet:
Student's name
Roll number
Examination name
Subject-wise marks
Grades
Total marks
Pass/Fail status
To check online, you'll need four things handy: roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.
CBSE has introduced the two-board exam system to give students another chance to improve their scores and reduce exam pressure.
The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected to be released soon, bringing relief and clarity to students waiting for their final scores. Students are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check official platforms for updates.
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