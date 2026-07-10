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CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon on the official websites. Students will be able to check their scorecard online using their login details once the result is released.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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