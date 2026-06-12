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NewsEducationCBSE class 10 second board exam: Check date, time and where to download scorecard
CBSE SECOND BOARDRESULT 2026

CBSE class 10 second board exam: Check date, time and where to download scorecard

CBSE second board result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 shortly at cbse.gov.in.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CBSE class 10 second board exam: Check date, time and where to download scorecard

CBSE second board result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 shortly. 

While the board has not yet confirmed an official result date, multiple reports suggest that the scorecards could be released in the coming days.

The second board examination was conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, under CBSE's newly introduced two-exam system for Class 10 students.

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Also Read: NEET MDS scorecard 2026 out at natboard.edu.in; Check steps to download here

More than 6.6 lakh students registered for the examination, with many appearing to improve their scores from the main board exams held earlier this year.

According to recent updates, CBSE is in the final stages of result preparation and students are advised to keep a close watch on the official websites for announcements. The board has not issued any official notification regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration.

Where to check CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026

Once released, students will be able to access their results through:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG App

Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth ready for quick access to their scorecards.

How to download the CBSE class 10 scorecard

  • Visit the CBSE results portal.
  • Click on the "Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link.
  • Enter the required login credentials.
  • Submit the details.
  • View and download the provisional marksheet.
  • Save a copy for future reference.

The 2026 academic session marked the implementation of CBSE's two-board examination policy for Class 10. The initiative allows students to improve their performance by appearing in a second examination in selected subjects.

The May examination served as an opportunity for candidates seeking better scores after the first board exam.

With the result announcement expected soon, students are advised to rely only on official CBSE platforms for authentic updates and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.

 

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