/CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026; Over 85,000 compartment students await scores

CBSE second board result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results soon.
Once declared, students who appeared for the improvement and compartment examinations will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in as well as digilocker.gov.in.
The Class 10 Second Board examinations were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, as part of CBSE's newly introduced dual-board examination system.
The second examination gives students an opportunity to improve their scores or clear compartment papers within the same academic year.
According to CBSE, nearly 6.69 lakh students registered for the second board examinations. Of these:
Students can download their scorecards by following these steps:
Students will also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS, and other CBSE-supported platforms.
Under CBSE's new examination system, students who appeared in both the main and second board examinations will have the better of the two scores considered for the final result.
This allows students to improve their academic performance without waiting for the next academic year.
As per the new CBSE examination policy, students who do not qualify in the compartment examination will have to appear for the main Class 10 Board Examination in 2027. To pass, candidates must secure at least 33% marks in each subject.
Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE websites for the latest updates.
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