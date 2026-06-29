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CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026; Over 85,000 compartment students await scores

CBSE second board result: Once declared, students who appeared for the improvement and compartment examinations will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites cbse.gov.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026; Over 85,000 compartment students await scores

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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