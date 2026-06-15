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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 to be out shortly? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard

CBSE is expected to release the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 in June for students who appeared in the improvement exams. Students can check and download their scorecards from the official website using their login details.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 to be out shortly? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard
Image Credit: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 (Image Credit: AI)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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