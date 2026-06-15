/CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 to be out shortly? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon. Although the official date has not been announced yet, reports suggest that the results may be declared in June 2026. Students who appeared for the improvement exams are eagerly waiting for their scores.
CBSE has not confirmed the exact result date yet. However, based on reports and trends, the results are likely to be announced in June 2026. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.
Once released, students can check their results on the official CBSE website:
cbse.nic.in
Open the official CBSE result website
Click the "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link
Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Date of Birth
Submit
Your result appears on screen
Download it immediately and save a copy
Print it out and keep it somewhere safe
Student’s Name
Roll Number
Date of Birth
Mother’s Name
Father’s Name
School Name
Subject Names and Codes
Theory Marks
Practical/Internal Assessment Marks
Total Marks
Grades
Pass/Fail Status
Overall Result Status
The first phase of CBSE Class 10 Board exams has already wrapped up, and those results are out. The overall pass percentage came in at 93.70%, barely nudging past last year's 93.66%, but an improvement nonetheless. Girls outperformed boys again, with a pass rate of 94.99% against the boys' 92.69%. Out of 24,83,479 students who registered, 24,71,777 actually appeared.
Your downloaded scorecard works as a temporary marksheet. It's valid for admissions and counselling while you wait for the original documents from your school. Download more than one copy; you'll need them at different places, and it's just easier to have extras ready.
CBSE allows re-evaluation, marks verification, and answer sheet requests. The exact process and deadlines will be published after the result is declared, so don't panic, there's a proper procedure, and you'll have time to use it. Stay on top of the official website. Have your login details ready before the result drops, not after.
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