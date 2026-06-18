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CBSE class 10 second board result expected soon; Scorecard link to be activated shortly

CBSE Class 10 result 2026 Second Board: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 shortly at the official website cbse.gov.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
CBSE class 10 second board result expected soon; Scorecard link to be activated shortly

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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