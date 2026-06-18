/CBSE class 10 second board result expected soon; Scorecard link to be activated shortly

CBSE Class 10 result 2026 Second Board: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 shortly at the official website cbse.gov.in.
Once released, students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards through the official CBSE result portals as well as DigiLocker and the UMANG application.
According to updates, the result link is yet to be activated, but candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
The second board examination was conducted to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their performance and secure better scores.
After the declaration of results, students will be required to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID and other required details to access their marksheets online. The digital scorecard will contain subject-wise marks, grades, total score and qualifying status.
Students can follow these steps once the result link is activated:
Once the CBSE class 10 result 2026 second board link is active, students can check their results by using their login details at the following website.
These platforms will provide access to official digital documents after the results are declared.
Students should carefully verify the following information after downloading the marksheet:
In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact their respective schools or CBSE authorities.
The second board examination allows students to improve their academic performance. The updated marks obtained in the examination will be considered as per CBSE's prescribed guidelines.
Students can use their revised scorecards for admission to higher secondary courses and other academic purposes.
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