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CBSE class 10 second board results 2026 out; Nearly 60% of students improve score

CBSE Class 10 second board result out: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the second board result for the candidates on July 18, 2026. Candidates can check the result using their login details like roll number and password.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
CBSE class 10 second board results 2026 out; Nearly 60% of students improve score

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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