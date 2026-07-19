/CBSE class 10 second board results 2026 out; Nearly 60% of students improve score

CBSE Class 10 second board result out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026, giving students who appeared for the second attempt access to their digital scorecards through the DigiLocker Results Portal.
According to CBSE, the overall pass percentage has reached 96.78% after combining the Main Board Examination and Second Board Examination results.
The second board exam, introduced as part of examination reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, has helped a large number of students improve their scores, giving them another chance to raise their marks or clear compartment subjects without having to wait for the next academic year.
This year's results point to a strong showing overall, with a notably higher compartment pass percentage compared to last year.
Under NEP 2020 guidelines, the better of the two scores from either the Main Examination or the Second Board Examination will be considered final for regular students.
The second-attempt system was designed to ease pressure on students without forcing them to repeat an entire academic year over a few subjects.
Earlier this year, CBSE had estimated that around 40% of candidates would appear for each of the main subjects in the second board exam at most, with the board noting the move was also intended to reduce the evaluation workload on teachers.
The second board exams were held only for subjects where the external assessment component exceeded 50% of the total weightage, with practicals conducted just once.
Students can access their scorecards by following these steps:
The introduction of the twice-a-year board exam format marked a significant shift in CBSE's assessment structure, aimed at reducing high-stakes pressure on Class 10 students and offering a structured path to improve performance without academic delay.
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