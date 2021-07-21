CBSE Class 10th, 12th results: Scorecard to be declared after THIS date, check latest update

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2021 results: Students awaiting the results for Class 10th, 12th CBSE Exam 2021 will have to a wait a little longer as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shifted the last date for finalising the Class 12 board results.

The decision was taken by the board on Tuesday for the results which were to be declared by July 21. Now, the schools have been informed that July 22 (Thursday) is the last date for finalising the Class 12 board results. It comes in the wake of celebration of Eid which falls on July 21 as it is a gazetted national holiday.

"Country is celebrating Eid on July 21. Accordingly, July 21 has been declared as Holiday. Further, all the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the results of Classes X and XII. For finalising the class XII results, last date is 22 July," the CBSE said in a circular.

Here’s how to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2021 on the official website:

* Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.gov.in

* Click on the Result tab on the homepage

* You will be directed to a new page i.e., CBSE Exam Results

* Click on, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2021”

* Enter the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id

* Click on the submit option

* Your CBSE Class 10 result will appear on the screen

* Download and take a print out for future referrence.

Earlier, the board had notified that the result for class 10 students is expected to be released by July 15 but later it was being delayed because of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The results will be declared by July 31 but the date has not been finalised as schools are still preparing the result, CBSE controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj told indianexpress.com.