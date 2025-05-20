CBSE Class 10th, 12th Re-evaluation Schedule 2025 Released At cbse.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CBSE Re-evaluation 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official schedule for the verification of marks and re-evaluation process for CBSE Result 2025. Students from Classes 10 and 12 who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for these services through the official website — cbse.gov.in. As per the notification, the redressal process will take place in three stages: first, applying for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet; second, verification of marks; and third, re-evaluation of specific questions. Only those students who request the scanned copy will be allowed to move forward with verification or re-evaluation.

CBSE has clearly stated that challenges to marks for particular questions can only be made after obtaining the scanned copy of the answer script. The entire rechecking process will be carried out online, and students must follow the specified timelines strictly. A separate circular with detailed steps and guidelines is expected to be issued by the board. For Class 12 students, the application window to obtain a scanned version of their evaluated answer sheet will commence on May 21 and continue until May 27, 2025.

CBSE Re-evaluation 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the link for re-evaluation or verification available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to complete the registration process. After registering, log in to your account. Fill out the application form and pay the required fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

CBSE Re-evaluation 2025: Re-evaluation fee

The board has set the fee at Rs 700 per subject for this service. Students will be able to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both between May 28 and June 3, 2025. Those opting for mark verification will need to pay Rs 500 per answer book, while re-evaluation requests will be charged at Rs 100 per question.

For Class 10 students, the application window to request a scanned copy of their answer book will be open from May 27 to June 2, 2025, with a fee of Rs 500 per subject. Applications for verification and re-evaluation for Class 10 will be accepted from June 3 to June 7, 2025, and the fee structure will remain the same as for Class 12: Rs 500 per answer book for verification and Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation.