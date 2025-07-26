CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At cbse.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CBSE Supplementary Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams 2025 soon. These exams are for students who failed in one or two subjects or want to improve their marks. This year, Class 10 supplementary exams were held on July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22. The Class 12 exam was held only on July 15. Once released, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2025 will be available on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Over the past five years, the CBSE supplementary results have usually been declared in the first or second week of August.

These supplementary exams are typically held in July, and the results follow a few weeks later. While the announcements in 2020 and 2021 were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2023 and 2024, the results were published in early August — a timeline that’s likely to continue this year as well.

CBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Past year trends

In the year 2024, the CBSE Class 10 supplementary exam results were announced on August 5, while the Class 12 results were released earlier on August 2. A year before that, in 2023, CBSE had declared the Class 10 supplementary results on August 4 and the Class 12 results on August 1.

Based on this pattern from the last two years, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results for the year 2025 are likely to be declared in the first or second week of August. Students can expect the results to be published anytime between August 1 and August 10, 2025.

CBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10 supplementary exam result available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy saved for future reference.

The CBSE announced the Class 10 and Class 12 main exam results for 2025 on May 13. In Class 12, the overall pass percentage was 88.39%. Girls performed better with a pass rate of 91.25%, while 85.31% of boys cleared the exam. For Class 10, the overall pass rate was 93.66%, with girls securing 95% and boys 92.63%.