CBSE Class 10th Board Exams To Be Held In Two Phases - All You Need To Know

CBSE Board Exam 2025: CBSE Class 10 students will have the option to take board exams twice in one academic year. They can choose to appear in either the February or May session or take both exams to improve their scores. CBSE has approved draft guidelines for this system, which will be shared for public feedback until March 9. After reviewing the suggestions, the final policy will be announced.

CBSE exams in two phases

According to the draft, the first phase of exams will be held from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will take place from May 5 to 20. Both exams will cover the full syllabus, and students will have the same exam centers for both sessions. The exam fee will be collected at the time of registration for both attempts. If students are satisfied with their scores in the first exam, they can skip certain subjects in the second attempt. The second session will also serve as a supplementary exam, so no separate re-exams will be conducted.

CBSE has stated that the list of registered candidates (LOC) will be finalized in September of the previous year. For example, students taking the February 2026 exam must register by September 2025. Those who are not on this list will not be allowed to take the May 2026 exam.

Reattempt exam for students

Once registered, students cannot change their subjects. However, they can choose to skip a subject in the first exam and take a different one in the second session. If they appear for all subjects in February and wish to reattempt in May, they must take the same subjects again.

Practical and internal assessments will be conducted only once per academic year. The final marksheet and passing certificate will be issued after the May exam, showing the scores from both sessions and the best marks for each subject. Subjects will be divided into seven groups: Language 1, Language 2, Elective 1, Elective 2, Elective 3, Regional and Foreign Languages, and Other Subjects.