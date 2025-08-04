CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At cbse.gov.in- Check Steps to Download Here

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. All the students who have appeared for the class 10th compartment exams will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in.

Compartment exams are conducted for those who did not pass one or more subjects in the regular board exams. These supplementary exams were conducted across multiple exam centres in India and abroad to provide candidates with a second chance to clear their Class 10 subjects and move ahead with their academic plans without losing an entire year.

To check the results, candidates must keep their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin ready. These details will be required to log in to the result page and view the marks obtained. It is worth noting that the Board has already announced the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 on August 1.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to Download Here

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE result website- results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025.’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin.

Step 5: After submitting the information, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review your marks carefully and download the result.

Step 7: Take a printout and keep it safely for future use.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The mark sheet-cum-passing certificate will be distributed as follows:

For regular students- The certificates will be sent directly to their respective schools.

For private candidates in Delhi- Their certificates will be made available at the examination centres where they appeared.

For private candidates outside Delhi- The certificates will be dispatched to the address provided by the candidates in their application forms.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.