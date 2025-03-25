CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: CHECK List Of Websites, Apps To Get Your Result, Mark Sheet

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The CBSE Class 10 final exams for 2025 took place from February 15 to March 18. However, the board has not yet announced the official date and time for the results. Students can check their results on DigiLocker and UMANG apps, which are available on both the Play Store (for Android) and the App Store (for iOS). It is recommended that students download these apps in advance for easy access to their results. Besides checking results online, CBSE will also upload digital copies of mark sheets and pass certificates on DigiLocker a few days after the results are declared.

CBSE will generate DigiLocker login credentials for all students who took the board exams. A public notice with the details will be issued before the results are announced. This year, approximately 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad were eligible to take the board exams. While the Class 10 exams have concluded, the Class 12 exams are still in progress.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard here

Go to the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Exam Result 2025' link.

Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit the details to see your marksheet.

Download and print your result for future use.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Websites to check result

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Pass percentage of 2024

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 pass percentage was 93.6%, showing an increase compared to the 91.10% recorded in 2019 before the pandemic. Students can also check their results on DigiLocker by logging in with their credentials to download their mark sheet and other official documents.

Good luck to all the students waiting for their CBSE Class 10 results 2025!