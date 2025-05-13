CBSE Class 10th Result DECLARED: cbseresults.nic.in Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS, Digilocker

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 results today. Students can check their scorecards on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in. The Class 12 results were released earlier. To view their results, students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and school number as mentioned on their admit cards. Apart from the official websites, the results are also accessible through the Umang mobile app, DigiLocker, and the IVRS system.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, in offline mode. This year, 24.12 lakh students appeared for the exams across 84 subjects. CBSE websites often experience heavy traffic and may become temporarily unavailable. In such situations, students can use alternative methods to check their results.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using the mobile number or Aadhaar linked to your DigiLocker account.

Step 3: Click on the CBSE section and choose the relevant class result (Class 10 or 12).

Step 4: Enter your roll number and security PIN to proceed.

Step 5: Your digital marksheet will appear—download it or share it securely as needed.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check via SM

Type CBSE10 <roll number> or CBSE12 <roll number> in your message box. Send it to 7738299899. You’ll receive your result as an SMS reply on the same number.

For the first time, CBSE has introduced a six-digit “access code” system to activate students’ DigiLocker accounts. Once activated, students can view their digital academic documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

The access codes for each student are being shared with schools through their DigiLocker accounts. Schools can download the file and share the respective access codes with individual students.