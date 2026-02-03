CBSE Class 12 admit card announced: Download hall ticket at cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of School Education has released the class 12 board exams hall ticket for students. Students can download the admit card by following the steps given below.
- CBSE has released the class 12 admit card 2026.
- Students can download it from the official website and also parisksha sangam portal.
- The CBSE Class 12 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.
CBSE Class 12 admit card 2026 - The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Board Class 12 admit card 2026. The hall tickets are available for candidates appearing for all three streams - science, arts and commerce.
School authorities are required to visit the official Pariksha Sangam portal and log in with their credentials to download the admit cards. Candidates are also advised to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.
To download the CBSE Admit Card 2026, school authorities must visit the official websites cbse.gov.in or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in and log in using their user ID and password. Schools may also access the hall tickets through cbseit.in. The admit cards must be duly stamped with the school seal and signed by the principal to be considered valid.
How to download the CBSE Class 12 admit card 2026
In order to download the CBSE board class 12 admit card 2026, students need to visit the official website. Then, follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Click on the Parikshasangam portal
Step 3: Click on the admit card link
Step 4: Login with the User ID and Password
Srep 5: Download the hall tickets for further reference
CBSE 12th Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned
The CBSE Class 12 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The hall ticket PDF includes the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Stream
- Exam schedule
- Reporting time to the centre
- Exam centre details
- Candidate photograph and signature
- School stamp/ seal and principal's signature
