CBSE CLASS 12 COMPARTMENT RESULT 2025

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 Released At cbseresults.nic.in, 38 Percent Students Passed- Direct Link To Check Marks Here

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the result of class 12th compartment exam today, i.e. 1st August, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the compartment exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. cbseresults.nic.in. 

A total of 1,43, 581 students registered for the class 12 compartment exam this year, out of which 1,38,666 students actually appeared for the exam and only 53,201 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 38.36 per cent. The pass percentage of female students this year is 41.35 per cent and pass percentage of male students is 36.79 per cent. 

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025; Direct Link to Check Marks Here

