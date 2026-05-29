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CBSE CLASS 12 RE-EVALUATION 2026

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal delayed to June 1: Check reasons, process, and what students should do next

The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the Class 12 re-evaluation portal to June 1 to fix technical issues and ensure a smooth process. Students who have already accessed their answer sheets can apply for verification and question-wise re-evaluation once the portal opens.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 07:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification portal isn't opening today.
  • The board has pushed the launch from May 29 to June 1, 2026.
  • According to CBSE, the delay is due to deliberate technical improvements that are still in progress.
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CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal delayed to June 1: Check reasons, process, and what students should do nextPic Credit: Freepik and X

The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification portal isn't opening today. The board has pushed the launch from May 29 to June 1, 2026. According to CBSE, the delay is due to deliberate technical improvements that are still in progress, and they want the system to be fully ready before students start using it.

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Why the delay?

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The board's explanation is straightforward. The portal needed more work. An official confirmed that technical upgrades were still ongoing and couldn't be completed in time for the May 29 launch. Rather than go live with an unstable system, which would've created exactly the kind of chaos students are already frustrated about, CBSE chose to wait. The goal is a smooth, glitch-free experience when students apply for re-evaluation or verification. June 1 is the new date.

Who's eligible to apply?

Only students who have already applied for and received scanned copies of their answer sheets can proceed to the verification or re-evaluation stage. If you haven't done that yet, you can't move forward.

How the process actually works

The system isn't a full re-check of your entire paper. Here's what students can do:

1. View their scanned answer sheets

2. Compare responses against the official marking scheme

3. Flag specific questions where they believe marks weren't awarded correctly

You'll need to select individual questions, not the whole paper and give clear reasons for wanting them re-checked. Subject experts will then review those specific answers. If a marking error is found, the marks get updated, and the student is informed.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row: Government may deploy armed forces to ensure safe and fair re-exam

Fee Structure

Verification — ₹500 per answer book

Re-evaluation — ₹100 per question

Payment is made online. Worth noting: CBSE had earlier reduced some charges and also promised refunds in cases where marks increase after review.

The OSM controversy in the background

This entire re-evaluation push is happening in the shadow of concerns around CBSE's new On-Screen Marking system. Students raised issues after the results came out. The board has since clarified that OSM was handled by trained teachers, not AI. CBSE maintains that the digital system actually improves transparency, cuts down on calculation errors, and makes the overall evaluation process more efficient. Whether students are fully convinced is another matter.

What students should do right now?

Go through your scanned answer sheets properly. Compare them with the marking scheme. Identify the specific questions you want to contest and have clear, concrete reasons ready. Vague objections won't help your case.

June 1 is three days away. The delay is inconvenient; there's no getting around that. But a portal that actually works is better than one that crashes mid-application. Once it's live, move quickly, follow the guidelines carefully, and don't let the deadline sneak up on you.

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About the Author
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Samta Pahuja

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