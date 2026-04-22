CBSE class 12 result 2026: Check date trends, direct link and marksheet download steps

CBSE Class 12th result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Result 2026 soon, with current indications suggesting a release by the end of April. While the board has not officially confirmed the CBSE class 12 result date and time, past trends and ongoing evaluation processes point toward an imminent declaration.

This year, over 18 lakh students appeared for the examinations across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, making the result announcement a major academic event nationwide. Students and parents are closely monitoring updates, as the outcome will play a crucial role in shaping college admissions and future academic paths.

To avoid last-minute hassles, students are advised to keep their roll number, school number, and admit card ID ready. Along with individual scorecards, CBSE is also expected to publish key statistics such as pass percentage, region-wise performance.

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Also check: CBSE Class 12 previous year stats, and topper details

Where to check CBSE 12th Result 2026

Once released, students can check their results on official websites such as:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

Additionally, results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app to avoid website traffic issues.

CBSE Class 12 result 2026: Details required to check result

To access the CBSE Class 12 result online, students must enter the following details:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

These details must be entered correctly as mentioned on the admit card.

Steps to download CBSE Class 12 scorecard

Students can follow these simple steps to download their marksheet:

Visit the official website (results.cbse.nic.in)

Click on “Class 12 Result 2026” link

Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details

View and download the marksheet for future use

Alternative ways to access result

CBSE has provided multiple platforms to check results easily:

DigiLocker (digital marksheet download)

Also read: How to check CBSE Class 12th result via DigiLocker and Umang app

UMANG mobile app

SMS and IVRS services

These options help students avoid heavy traffic on official websites during result time.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10. This year, around 18.5 lakh students appeared for the examination across different streams.

To pass the CBSE Class 12 examination, students must secure at least 33% marks overall and in each subject. Those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for compartment exams.

With the result announcement expected anytime soon, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official websites. The CBSE Class 12 result marks a crucial milestone for students as it determines their future academic and career paths.