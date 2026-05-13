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CBSE CLASS 12 RESULT 2026

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 declared at cbse.gov.in: Check direct link, scorecard, and key details

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: CBSE has declared the Class 12 Result 2026, and students can now download their scorecards from the official websites cbse.gov.in and other portals. The result can also be accessed through DigiLocker and the UMANG app using simple login details.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the CBSE Class 12 board exam results for 2026.
  • Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards online.
  • Download your scorecard, verify the details, and keep it somewhere safe.
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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 declared at cbse.gov.in: Check direct link, scorecard, and key detailsCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the CBSE Class 12 board exam results for 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards online.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT; Check how to download scorecard from cbse.gov.in

Official Websites to check CBSE class 12th result

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Three official websites are carrying the results:

1. cbse.gov.in

2. results.cbse.nic.in

3. results.nic.in

How to check CBSE class 12th scorecard through the official website

1. Go to cbse.gov.in

2. Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

3. Enter your roll number, school number, and any other required details

4. Click the submit button

5. Your result appears on screen

6. Download it and save a copy

Checking CBSE Class 12th result through DigiLocker

CBSE has made digital marksheets available on DigiLocker, which is a genuinely useful option when the main site is under pressure.

Here's how:-

1. Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app

2. Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

3. Go to "Issued Documents" or the "Education" section

4. Search for "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026"

5. Enter your roll number and school number

6. Submit and download your marksheet

The DigiLocker marksheet is officially valid for admissions and documentation purposes as well.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: High chances of class 12 result declaration today, May 13; check latest update

Using the UMANG App for checking the CBSE Board result

1. Open the UMANG app

2. Log in with your registered mobile number

3. Search for "CBSE" in the search bar

4. Select "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026"

5. Enter your roll number and details

6. Submit

7. Download the provisional marksheet

What's on your marksheet

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grade

Pass or fail status

The CBSE Class 12 result is one of those moments that genuinely shape what comes next: college applications, stream choices, and career directions. Download your scorecard, verify the details, and keep it somewhere safe. For anything related to revaluation or admissions, keep checking cbse.gov.in. The next chapter starts now.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
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Samta Pahuja

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