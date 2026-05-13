CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 declared at cbse.gov.in: Check direct link, scorecard, and key details
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: CBSE has declared the Class 12 Result 2026, and students can now download their scorecards from the official websites cbse.gov.in and other portals. The result can also be accessed through DigiLocker and the UMANG app using simple login details.
- The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the CBSE Class 12 board exam results for 2026.
- Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards online.
- Download your scorecard, verify the details, and keep it somewhere safe.
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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the CBSE Class 12 board exam results for 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards online.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT; Check how to download scorecard from cbse.gov.in
Official Websites to check CBSE class 12th result
Three official websites are carrying the results:
1. cbse.gov.in
2. results.cbse.nic.in
3. results.nic.in
How to check CBSE class 12th scorecard through the official website
1. Go to cbse.gov.in
2. Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link
3. Enter your roll number, school number, and any other required details
4. Click the submit button
5. Your result appears on screen
6. Download it and save a copy
Checking CBSE Class 12th result through DigiLocker
CBSE has made digital marksheets available on DigiLocker, which is a genuinely useful option when the main site is under pressure.
Here's how:-
1. Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app
2. Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials
3. Go to "Issued Documents" or the "Education" section
4. Search for "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026"
5. Enter your roll number and school number
6. Submit and download your marksheet
The DigiLocker marksheet is officially valid for admissions and documentation purposes as well.
Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: High chances of class 12 result declaration today, May 13; check latest update
Using the UMANG App for checking the CBSE Board result
1. Open the UMANG app
2. Log in with your registered mobile number
3. Search for "CBSE" in the search bar
4. Select "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026"
5. Enter your roll number and details
6. Submit
7. Download the provisional marksheet
What's on your marksheet
Student's name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Grade
Pass or fail status
The CBSE Class 12 result is one of those moments that genuinely shape what comes next: college applications, stream choices, and career directions. Download your scorecard, verify the details, and keep it somewhere safe. For anything related to revaluation or admissions, keep checking cbse.gov.in. The next chapter starts now.
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