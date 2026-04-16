CBSE Class 12 result 2026: Expected date, previous year stats, and topper details

CBSE Class 12 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Result 2026 soon on the official website. As per the latest reports, it is expected to be out by the end of April 2026. While the official confirmation regarding the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date and time is still awaited.

CBSE class 12 result 2026 date and time

As per recent reports and previous trends, CBSE usually releases Class 12 results a few weeks after the exams conclude. This year, the result is expected by the last week of April 2026. Students will be able to check their results on official websites such as cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in using their login credentials.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CBSE class 12 result 2026: Previous Year Result Trends

Looking at past years helps understand the expected timeline:

2024: Declared on May 13

2023: Declared on May 12

2022: Declared on July 22 (delayed)

These trends clearly show that CBSE generally announces Class 12 results in May, making a mid-May 2026 release highly likely.

Previous Year Statistics (CBSE Class 12)

The CBSE Class 12 results have shown consistent performance over the years:

2025 Pass Percentage: 88.39%

2024 Pass Percentage: 87.98%

2023 Pass Percentage: 87.33%

Additional highlights from 2025:

Over 17 lakh students registered

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.64% compared to 85.70% for boys

CBSE Class 12 Toppers and Merit System

In recent years, CBSE has not released an official toppers list to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, some key insights include:

Students scoring in the top 0.1% receive merit certificates

Top scores typically range between 98% to 100

In 2025, top performers scored around 498–500 marks

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once released, students can check their results through:

Official website: cbse.gov.in

Results portal: results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG app

SMS services

Details required to check CBSE Class 12 result

Students will need:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

With the CBSE Class 10 results already declared, attention has now shifted to Class 12 results. Based on previous years’ trends and current updates, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected in mid-May. Along with consistent pass percentages and a no-topper policy, CBSE continues to focus on a balanced and stress-free evaluation system for students.