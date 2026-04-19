CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon: How to check scores online, DigiLocker and UMANG app
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: With the evaluation process nearing completion, reports suggest that the results may be released around April-end, possibly by April 30. The official announcement is still awaited.
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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon, with over 18 lakh students eagerly waiting for their scorecards. According to recent updates, the result is likely to be declared by April 30, 2026, although the board has not yet confirmed an official date.
CBSE class 12 result 2026 date and time
With the evaluation process nearing completion, reports suggest that the results may be released around April-end, possibly by April 30. However, based on previous trends, CBSE typically announces Class 12 results in May, so students should keep checking official updates. The board exams for Class 12 were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, across multiple centres in India.
Where to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
Once declared, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms to avoid website overload:
Official websites:
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
Other platforms:
DigiLocker
UMANG
SMS service
IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)
These alternative platforms help ensure smooth access during heavy traffic on result day.
How to Check CBSE 12th Result Online
Follow these steps to check your result on the official website:
Visit results.cbse.nic.in
Click on “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link
Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID
Submit the details
View and download your scorecard for future use
How to Check Result via DigiLocker
Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker:
Log in to DigiLocker using your credentials
Go to the CBSE results section
Enter required details such as roll number
Download your digital marksheet and certificate
DigiLocker provides secure and officially verified documents, which can be used for admissions and records.
How to Check Result via UMANG App
The UMANG app offers another convenient way to check results:
Download and open the UMANG app
Navigate to education services
Select CBSE result option
Enter login credentials
View and download your result
This method is especially useful when websites face heavy traffic.
Important Details on Scorecard
The CBSE Class 12 scorecard will include:
Student’s name and roll number
Date of birth
Subject-wise marks
Total marks and grades
Result status (Pass/Fail)
Students should carefully verify all details after downloading their results.
Key Points to Remember
The online result is provisional; original mark sheets will be issued by schools later
Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass
Multiple platforms are available to avoid delays
Keep login credentials ready in advance
With the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected soon, students are advised to stay updated through official sources and keep their credentials ready. Whether through official websites, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app, CBSE has ensured multiple ways for students to access their results quickly and conveniently.
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