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NewsEducationCBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon: How to check scores online, DigiLocker and UMANG app
CBSE CLASS 12TH RESULT 2026

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon: How to check scores online, DigiLocker and UMANG app

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: With the evaluation process nearing completion, reports suggest that the results may be released around April-end, possibly by April 30. The official announcement is still awaited.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon: How to check scores online, DigiLocker and UMANG app

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon, with over 18 lakh students eagerly waiting for their scorecards. According to recent updates, the result is likely to be declared by April 30, 2026, although the board has not yet confirmed an official date.

CBSE class 12 result 2026 date and time

With the evaluation process nearing completion, reports suggest that the results may be released around April-end, possibly by April 30. However, based on previous trends, CBSE typically announces Class 12 results in May, so students should keep checking official updates. The board exams for Class 12 were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, across multiple centres in India. 

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Where to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once declared, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms to avoid website overload:

Official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Other platforms:

DigiLocker

UMANG

SMS service

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) 

These alternative platforms help ensure smooth access during heavy traffic on result day.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result Online

Follow these steps to check your result on the official website:

Visit results.cbse.nic.in

Click on “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details

View and download your scorecard for future use

How to Check Result via DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker:

Log in to DigiLocker using your credentials

Go to the CBSE results section

Enter required details such as roll number

Download your digital marksheet and certificate

DigiLocker provides secure and officially verified documents, which can be used for admissions and records.

How to Check Result via UMANG App

The UMANG app offers another convenient way to check results:

Download and open the UMANG app

Navigate to education services

Select CBSE result option

Enter login credentials

View and download your result

This method is especially useful when websites face heavy traffic.

Important Details on Scorecard

The CBSE Class 12 scorecard will include:

Student’s name and roll number

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and grades

Result status (Pass/Fail) 

Students should carefully verify all details after downloading their results.

Key Points to Remember

The online result is provisional; original mark sheets will be issued by schools later

Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass

Multiple platforms are available to avoid delays

Keep login credentials ready in advance

With the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected soon, students are advised to stay updated through official sources and keep their credentials ready. Whether through official websites, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app, CBSE has ensured multiple ways for students to access their results quickly and conveniently.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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