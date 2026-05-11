CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected to be released today at DigiLocker? Check official websites and other ways to check result

CBSE Class 12 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 today. Although the board has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the exact time, several indications, including DigiLocker’s “Coming Soon” banner, suggest that the results may be declared shortly.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th result LIVE

More than 18 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations are eagerly waiting for the scorecards.

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CBSE class 12 result 2026 likely today

Students have been closely tracking result-related updates after DigiLocker activated a notification hinting at the upcoming release of CBSE digital marksheets. A similar pattern was observed during the CBSE Class 10 result announcement, where DigiLocker displayed the “Coming Soon” message a day before the official declaration. However, CBSE has not officially confirmed the result date and time yet.

Official websites to check CBSE class 12 result

Once released, students can check their results on:

cbse.gov.in results.cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in

Apart from official websites, results will also be accessible through:

DigiLocker UMANG App SMS services IVRS facility

Credentials required to check result

Students should keep the following details ready:

Roll number School number Admit card ID Date of birth

These credentials will be required to access the result online.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Step 1:Visit the official CBSE result portal.

Step 2: Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View and download the provisional marksheet.

How to check the result via DigiLocker

Students can also access digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Open the DigiLocker website or app Log in using registered mobile number Search for “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” Enter roll number and required details Download the digital marksheet

CBSE is not expected to conduct a press conference for the Class 12 result announcement this year. Instead, the board will directly upload the result statistics and post-result activity notices on its official website after declaration.

CBSE class 12th previous year performance

In the CBSE Class 12 Result 2025:

Girls secured a pass percentage of 91.64%

Boys recorded 85.70%

Girls outperformed boys by 5.94 percentage points

More than 1.11 lakh students scored above 90 per cent, while 24,867 students crossed the 95 per cent mark.

Passing Criteria for CBSE Class 12

Students need to secure: