Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046375https://zeenews.india.com/education/cbse-class-12-result-2026-expected-today-check-official-websites-digilocker-umang-and-other-key-details-3046375.html
NewsEducationCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected to be released today at DigiLocker? Check official websites and other ways to check result
CBSE CLASS 12TH RESULT 2026

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected to be released today at DigiLocker? Check official websites and other ways to check result

CBSE Class 12 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 today. The DigiLocker banner confirms with 'Coming soon' notification.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected to be released today at DigiLocker? Check official websites and other ways to check result

CBSE Class 12 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 today. Although the board has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the exact time, several indications, including DigiLocker’s “Coming Soon” banner, suggest that the results may be declared shortly.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th result LIVE

More than 18 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations are eagerly waiting for the scorecards.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CBSE class 12 result 2026 likely today

Students have been closely tracking result-related updates after DigiLocker activated a notification hinting at the upcoming release of CBSE digital marksheets. A similar pattern was observed during the CBSE Class 10 result announcement, where DigiLocker displayed the “Coming Soon” message a day before the official declaration. However, CBSE has not officially confirmed the result date and time yet.

Official websites to check CBSE class 12 result

Once released, students can check their results on:

  1. cbse.gov.in
  2. results.cbse.nic.in
  3. cbseresults.nic.in

Apart from official websites, results will also be accessible through:

  1. DigiLocker
  2. UMANG App
  3. SMS services
  4. IVRS facility

Credentials required to check result

Students should keep the following details ready:

  1. Roll number
  2. School number
  3. Admit card ID
  4. Date of birth

These credentials will be required to access the result online.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Step 1:Visit the official CBSE result portal.
Step 2: Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.
Step 4: Submit the details.
Step 5: View and download the provisional marksheet.

How to check the result via DigiLocker

Students can also access digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

  1. Open the DigiLocker website or app
  2. Log in using registered mobile number
  3. Search for “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”
  4. Enter roll number and required details
  5. Download the digital marksheet

CBSE is not expected to conduct a press conference for the Class 12 result announcement this year. Instead, the board will directly upload the result statistics and post-result activity notices on its official website after declaration.

CBSE class 12th previous year performance

In the CBSE Class 12 Result 2025:

  • Girls secured a pass percentage of 91.64%
  • Boys recorded 85.70%
  • Girls outperformed boys by 5.94 percentage points

More than 1.11 lakh students scored above 90 per cent, while 24,867 students crossed the 95 per cent mark.

Passing Criteria for CBSE Class 12

Students need to secure:

  1. Minimum 33% marks in each subject
  2. Passing marks separately in theory and practical examinations, wherever applicable

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

urvil patel
CSK's Urvil Patel dedicates historic knock against LSG to his father - WATCH
Iran Strait of Hormuz Closure
‘Nothing but escalation’: Iran responds to deployment of French warships
Bihar Viral Video
Deadly 'jugaad': Bihar locals risk electrocution to charge mobile phones
strongest passport in world
World's 7 Strongest Passports: No US or China at top; Check India's rank
Mother’s Day 2026
Salman Khan drops heartwarming Mother’s Day post
urvil patel
I just wanted to': Urvil Patel reveals his plan after historic knock for CSK
Loktak lake
World’s only floating National Park: Inside Loktak Lake, the Jewel of Manipur
char dham yatra
Uttarakhand: Char Dham bus overturns near Rishikesh, one injured
urvil patel
IPL 2026: Urvil Patel, Jamie Overton help CSK beat LSG by 5 wickets
kerala crime news
Kerala man sentenced to 2 years for stealing solar light batteries