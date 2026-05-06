CBSE class 12 result 2026: Intermediate results to be announced this week? Check latest update

CBSE class 12 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the CBSE Class 12th results soon on the official website cbse.gov.in. As of now, there is no confirmed CBSE class 12 date and time. Students who are waiting for their CBSE class 12 results are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notifications that is available on the official website as well as DigiLocker.

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In the CBSE class 10th result 2026, the board updated the latest notification of “Coming soon” at the DigiLocker website. Therefore, it is expected that further notice regarding the release of CBSE result date and time will be updated there itself.

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Where to check CBSE class 12 result 2026?

The boards have provided an alternate platform for the students to check their CBSE class 12 results and download their scorecard. Here are the following websites to check the results.

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in.

Along with these websites, students can also check their results through SMS service and IVRS (phone call).

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What credentials will be required to check the CBSE class 12th result?

Once the result is available on the official website, students will be able to check their results by using their login details which is mentioned on their admit card.

Roll numbers

School numbers

Admit card IDs

Dates of birth.

How to check CBSE class 12 result via SMS

Open your SMS app

Type CBSE12 (Class 12)

Send to 7738299899

Ensure roll number is correct

Standard SMS charges may apply

Receive your result via reply SMS

Last year, CBSE board announced the CBSE class 12 result on May 13, 2025. Therefore, we can expect the result in the second week of May 2026.