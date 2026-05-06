CBSE class 12 result 2026: Intermediate results to be announced this week? Check latest update
CBSE class 12 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE class 12 result date and time soon on the official website cbse.gov.in.
Trending Photos
CBSE class 12 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the CBSE Class 12th results soon on the official website cbse.gov.in. As of now, there is no confirmed CBSE class 12 date and time. Students who are waiting for their CBSE class 12 results are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notifications that is available on the official website as well as DigiLocker.
Also Read: CUET UG admit card out
In the CBSE class 10th result 2026, the board updated the latest notification of “Coming soon” at the DigiLocker website. Therefore, it is expected that further notice regarding the release of CBSE result date and time will be updated there itself.
Where to check CBSE class 12 result 2026?
The boards have provided an alternate platform for the students to check their CBSE class 12 results and download their scorecard. Here are the following websites to check the results.
- cbse.gov.in
- results.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
- umang.gov.in.
Along with these websites, students can also check their results through SMS service and IVRS (phone call).
Also Read: This country known as Land of cakes
What credentials will be required to check the CBSE class 12th result?
Once the result is available on the official website, students will be able to check their results by using their login details which is mentioned on their admit card.
- Roll numbers
- School numbers
- Admit card IDs
- Dates of birth.
How to check CBSE class 12 result via SMS
- Open your SMS app
- Type CBSE12 (Class 12)
- Send to 7738299899
- Ensure roll number is correct
- Standard SMS charges may apply
- Receive your result via reply SMS
Last year, CBSE board announced the CBSE class 12 result on May 13, 2025. Therefore, we can expect the result in the second week of May 2026.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv