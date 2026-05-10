CBSE Class 12 result 2026 out tomorrow? DigiLocker activates ‘Coming Soon’ banner

CBSE 12th result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 soon. Ahead of the official declaration of CBSE class 12 results 2026, DigiLocker has activated a “CBSE Class 12 Result Coming Soon” banner, indicating that the digital marksheets are being prepared for release.

The CBSE class 12 result 2026 date and time have not been mentioned yet; however, media reports indicate that the Digilocker class 12 result will be announced in the coming week.

Also Read: How to check CBSE class 12th result via DigiLocker

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More than 18 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations are eagerly awaiting the result announcement. Once released, students will be able to access their marksheets through official websites as well as DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

The board introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system this year to speed up the evaluation process and improve accuracy, which may help in faster result processing.

Official websites to check CBSE class 12 result 2026

Students will be able to check their results on:

cbse.gov.in results.cbse.nic.in results.nic.in digilocker.gov.in umang.gov.in

How to check CBSE Class 12 result via DigiLocker

Once the CBSE Class 12th result is announced, students will be able to check their scorecard by following the steps given below:

Students can follow these steps to access their digital marksheets:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.

Step 3: Search for the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” section.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and required login details.

Step 5: Submit the information to access the marksheet.

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Login credentials required to check CBSE class 12th result

Students should keep the following details ready:

Roll number School number Admit card ID Date of birth

These credentials will be required to access the result online.

Alternative Ways to Check CBSE Result

CBSE is also expected to provide result access through:

SMS service

IVRS facility

These alternative methods can help students avoid delays during heavy website traffic.

Previous Year Pass Percentage

Last year, the CBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, with girls outperforming boys once again. Similar trends are expected this year as well.