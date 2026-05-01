CBSE Class 12 result 2026 soon? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard from cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, likely in the third week of May, though the board has not confirmed the exact date and time yet. Students can download their scorecard from cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, or UMANG by entering their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.
- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the results in the third week of May.
- Over 10.2 lakh students are awaiting their results.
- Students are advised to keep their roll number and other login details ready to avoid delays in their results.
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the results in the third week of May. Over 10.2 lakh students are awaiting their results. Students are advised to keep their roll number and other login details ready to avoid delay in their results, and also keep updated and check the official website on a regular basis. Once the results are out, they can check and download their scorecard from the official website:- cbse.gov.in.
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CBSE Class 12 exam schedule
The CBSE class 12th exams were conducted between February 17 to April 10, 2026.
CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected date and time
The CBSE class 12 is expected to announce the results by the third week of April.
Official websites to check CBSE Class 12th 2026
1. results.cbse.nic.in
2. cbse.gov.in
3. cbse.results.nic.in
How to check CBSE Class 12th results 2026 online
1. Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in
2. Choose the 'CBSE Class 12 Result 2026' Link.
3. Enter your login credentials.
4. Click on the submit button.
5. Your result will appear on the screen.
6. Download and save it for future use.
Another way to download CBSE Class 12th 2026 scorecard
1. DigiLocker
2. UMANG App
3. SMS
Steps to download scorecard from DigiLocker
1. Open the DigiLocker app or website.
2. Log in with your registered number.
3. Go to the education tab.
4. Select your 'Class 12th Marksheet'.
5. Enter your login details.
6. Your scorecards will appear on the screen.
7. Download and save it.
Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 expected soon, confirms DigiLocker
Easy steps to download marksheet through UMANG app
1. Download or open the UMANG app on your phone.
2. Then select the "CBSE".
3. Log in or sign in with your registered number through OTP or authentication.
4. Enter your login credentials.
5. Scorecards are on your display.
6. Download
Check the CBSE 12th 2026 scorecard through a phone call
Students can also check and download their CBSE class 12th scorecards through a phone call. They need to dial 24300699 with their local area code to access their marksheet. After this, they can hear their marks over the call.
The much-awaited CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, and students are advised to stay calm and keep checking the official websites regularly for updates. The results will be available on platforms like the Central Board of Secondary Education official portals and trusted result websites, ensuring easy access for all students.
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